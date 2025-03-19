Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 7:00am

The Hornets list out for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle.

The Hornets recalled the rookie first-round pick from the G League, where he saw his most recent game action Friday with the Swarm. He apparently suffered the ankle injury in that contest and didn't play in the Swarm's most recent two contests Sunday and Wednesday. Though Salaun is back with the parent club, it's unclear how close he might be to playing again.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets

