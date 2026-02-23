Tidjane Salaun News: Assigned to G League

The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Charlotte is set to get both Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate back from suspension when it faces the Bulls on Tuesday, which leaves less playing time available to Salaun with the NBA squad. With the Hornets' frontcourt now at full strength, it wouldn't be a surprise if Salaun saw regular action in the G League for the time being.