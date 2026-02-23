Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Charlotte is set to get both Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate back from suspension when it faces the Bulls on Tuesday, which leaves less playing time available to Salaun with the NBA squad. With the Hornets' frontcourt now at full strength, it wouldn't be a surprise if Salaun saw regular action in the G League for the time being.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Joe Mayo
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
49 days ago