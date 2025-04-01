Tidjane Salaun News: Fares well in 25 minutes

Salaun supplied 12 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 25 minutes during Monday's 110-106 win over the Jazz.

The rookie forward continues to trend in the right direction for the shorthanded Hornets. Over his last five games, Salaun has emerged on the deep-league fantasy radar, averaging 8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes.