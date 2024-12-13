Tidjane Salaun News: Good to go Friday
Salaun (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Salaun has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Charlotte's previous two contests with a sprained left ankle. The rookie forward has struggled with his efficiency this season, shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now