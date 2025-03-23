Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Good to go vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Salaun (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Miami.

Salaun will return to game action after having been on the shelf since March 10 due to the sprained right ankle. The rookie first-round pick could see a bump in minutes during his return due to Josh Green (shoulder) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Salaun has averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field across 16.6 minutes per contest.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
