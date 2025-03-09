Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

Salaun has appeared in five straight games for the NBA club, averaging 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.6 minutes per game during that stretch. The 2024 No. 6 overall pick will presumably take on a leading role while with Greensboro as he continues his development during a lackluster rookie campaign.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
