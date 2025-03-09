Tidjane Salaun News: Headed to G League

The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

Salaun has appeared in five straight games for the NBA club, averaging 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.6 minutes per game during that stretch. The 2024 No. 6 overall pick will presumably take on a leading role while with Greensboro as he continues his development during a lackluster rookie campaign.