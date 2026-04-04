Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Leads G League club to next round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Salaun registered 24 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes Friday in the Greensboro Swarm's 118-108 win over the Capital City Go-Go in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

Since he hasn't been a regular part of the rotation at the NBA level of late, Salaun will likely remain with the Swarm for its Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Osceola Magic on Sunday rather than joining the Hornets for their next game Sunday in Minnesota.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
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