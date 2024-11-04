Tidjane Salaun News: Limited again Monday

Salaun accumulated five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 114-93 loss to Minnesota.

Despite logging meaningful minutes, Salaun continues to deliver modest production, at best. It's been an underwhelming start to his rookie season, although he has at least been able to carve out a regular spot in the rotation. The Hornets seem destined for another disappointing season, meaning there could come a time when they opt to lean into Salaun a little more. It is worth keeping an eye on his role as the season progresses.