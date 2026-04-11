Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Logs double-double in G League finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:05am

Salaun finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes Friday in the Greensboro Swarm's 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Salaun averaged 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Greensboro, which clinched its first G League championship. The 2024 first-round pick could rejoin the parent club ahead of its regular-season finale Sunday in New York against the Knicks, and he may end up seeing playing time in that contest if the Hornets opt to rest key rotation players.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
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