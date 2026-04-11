Tidjane Salaun News: Logs double-double in G League finale
Salaun finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes Friday in the Greensboro Swarm's 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals.
Salaun averaged 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Greensboro, which clinched its first G League championship. The 2024 first-round pick could rejoin the parent club ahead of its regular-season finale Sunday in New York against the Knicks, and he may end up seeing playing time in that contest if the Hornets opt to rest key rotation players.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2616 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1923 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1131 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 438 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More