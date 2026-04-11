Tidjane Salaun News: Logs double-double in G League finale

Salaun finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes Friday in the Greensboro Swarm's 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Salaun averaged 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Greensboro, which clinched its first G League championship. The 2024 first-round pick could rejoin the parent club ahead of its regular-season finale Sunday in New York against the Knicks, and he may end up seeing playing time in that contest if the Hornets opt to rest key rotation players.