Tidjane Salaun News: Minimal production in win

Salaun recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes in Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers.

Salaun struggled from the field but buried a three in the fourth quarter to give the Hornets the lead. Since being recalled from the G League at the beginning of the month, the rookie has averaged 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes across six games. His playing time has been consistent, but his 29.5 shooting percentage over that span shows inconsistencies in the 19-year-old's shot-making ability.