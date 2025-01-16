Tidjane Salaun News: Minimal role in victory

Salaun accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over the Jazz.

Salaun has failed to score in back-to-back games. Across his last 10 outings, the rookie forward is averaging 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.7 minutes. Salaun is shooting just 30.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three over that span.