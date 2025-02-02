Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Off injury report, recalled Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Salaun (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Washington and has been recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

Salaun will return to action in the NBA after missing the Hornets' last eight games while in the G League. The rookie has received fairly inconsistent playing time this season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 2.6 points and 3.4 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per contest.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
