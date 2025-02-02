Tidjane Salaun News: Off injury report, recalled Sunday
Salaun (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Washington and has been recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.
Salaun will return to action in the NBA after missing the Hornets' last eight games while in the G League. The rookie has received fairly inconsistent playing time this season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 2.6 points and 3.4 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per contest.
