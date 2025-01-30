Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun News: Productive in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Salaun played 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Greensboro Swarms' 104-98 win versus Long Island and totaled 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and a steal.

Salaun finished second on the team in both points scored and rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. The rookie first-round pick is off to a hot start in the G League, scoring double-digit points in all four of his outings, although he will likely rejoin the parent club in the near future.

