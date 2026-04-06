Tidjane Salaun News: Puts up 17 in G League Semifinals
Salaun tallied 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 31 minutes Sunday in the Greensboro Swarm's 134-121 win over the Osceola Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.
The 2024 first-round pick has suited up for each of the Swarm's first three playoff games, averaging 16.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes. The Swarm will be off until Wednesday, when they begin a best-of-three series versus the Stockton Kings in the G League Finals. However, with the Hornets' next game being Tuesday on the road in Boston, Salaun may not be recalled for that contest.
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