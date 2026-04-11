Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Recalled by Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

The Hornets recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.

Salaun helped the Swarm to a 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals on Friday, when he played 35 minutes and finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. He hasn't appeared in an NBA-level game since March 3, but Salaun will be available for the Hornets' regular-season finale against the Knicks on Sunday.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
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