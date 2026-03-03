Tidjane Salaun News: Recalled to Charlotte
Charlotte recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
The Hornets are mostly healthy these days, so Salaun may struggle to find consistent minutes at the NBA level. However, he should be a featured player for the Swarm.
