Tidjane Salaun News: Recalled to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:16am

Charlotte recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

The Hornets are mostly healthy these days, so Salaun may struggle to find consistent minutes at the NBA level. However, he should be a featured player for the Swarm.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
