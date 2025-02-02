Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun News: Rejoins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 6:34am

The Hornets recalled Salaun (illness) from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

Salaun is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Washington, so he'll presumably be available to play after he wasn't available for either of the Swarm's matchups with the Capital City Go-Go on Friday and Saturday while battling an illness. The rookie first-round pick has been a member of the Charlotte rotation for much of the season, but he was sent to the G League on Jan. 18 after his playing time at the NBA level had begun to trend down.

