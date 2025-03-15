Tidjane Salaun News: Returns to action in G League

Salaun (ankle) tallied four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes Friday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 115-104 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Salaun missed the Swarm's previous three games while he was nursing an ankle injury, but he saw a healthy dose of minutes in his return to the lineup Friday. The rookie first-round draft pick has been part of the Charlotte rotation for most of the season, but he was assigned to the G League after he shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range in his nine appearances at the NBA level since the All-Star break. Salaun turned in another inefficient performance Friday, so he may need to make some strides with his shooting in the G League before he garners another look with the parent club.