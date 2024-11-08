Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun News: Starting vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Salaun is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers.

The rookie will make the first start of his career Friday with Miles Bridges (knee) sidelined, and he'll be the second-youngest player ever to start a regular-season game for the franchise at 19 years and 90 days of age. Salaun is avearging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in his first six appearances, but he should be in line for a sizable uptick in terms of minutes in this one.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
