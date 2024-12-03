Tidjane Salaun News: Strong on glass in double-double

Salaun supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

Salaun was a solid presence in the paint Tuesday, finishing as one of two Hornets players with a double-digit rebound total while ending as one of four players in double figures in scoring in a double-double outing. Salaun set a new season high in rebounds in the loss while recording his first double-double of the season thus far.