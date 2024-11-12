Tim Hardaway Injury: Being evaluated for head injury

Hardaway is being evaluated for a head injury after exiting Tuesday's 123-121 overtime win against Miami in the third quarter, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. He tallied 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes.

The 32-year-old stayed on the floor for several minutes after colliding with Tyler Herro, and Hardaway was unable to return to the game after being taken out via wheelchair. If the sharpshooter is unable to play in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set Wednesday, Malik Beasley and Ron Holland are both candidates for an increased role.