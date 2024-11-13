Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Confirmed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 11:59am

Hardaway (head laceration) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.

No surprise here after Hardaway left Tuesday's game against the Heat early after a scary collision. He underwent a CT scan that returned negative but will need stitches. With Jaden Ivey (toe) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) also sidelined, Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser and Malik Beasley could step into larger roles against Milwaukee.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now