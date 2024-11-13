Tim Hardaway Injury: Confirmed out for Wednesday

Hardaway (head laceration) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.

No surprise here after Hardaway left Tuesday's game against the Heat early after a scary collision. He underwent a CT scan that returned negative but will need stitches. With Jaden Ivey (toe) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) also sidelined, Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser and Malik Beasley could step into larger roles against Milwaukee.