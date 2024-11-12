Tim Hardaway Injury: Exits to locker room

Hardaway (head) went back to the locker room in a wheelchair after a collision in the third quarter, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 32-year-old stayed on the floor for several minutes after colliding with Tyler Herro, and Hardaway was eventually taken back to the locker room via wheelchair as the medical staff covered the top of his head. Malik Beasley and Ron Holland will likely see an uptick in playing time with Hardaway not expected to return the rest of the way.