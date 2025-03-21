Tim Hardaway Injury: Exits with ankle injury

Hardaway exited midway through the second quarter of Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent ankle injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway went down in front of the Dallas bench after a collision with P.J. Washington. He was helped to the locker room and appeared to be in significant pain. The Pistons will likely provide an update on Hardaway's status coming out of halftime, but if he ends up being ruled out, Malik Beasley could open the second half with the starters.