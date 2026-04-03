Tim Hardaway Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Hardaway (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Hardaway exited Wednesday's 130-117 win over the Utah Jazz because of left-knee soreness and didn't return. Fortunately, it appears the 34-year-old avoided a serious injury, as he is expected to suit up Saturday versus San Antonio. Hardaway has been a reliable contributor for Denver throughout the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep across 26.7 minutes per contest, mostly while coming off the bench.