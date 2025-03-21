Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Heading to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 6:58pm

Hardaway headed to the locker room during Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent ankle injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway went down in front of the Mavs' bench after a collision with P.J. Washington, and he was helped to the locker room while looking in severe pain. If he doesn't return, then Malik Beasley could be in line to see more minutes off the bench.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons

