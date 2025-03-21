Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: In walking boot after game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 4:17pm

Hardaway was spotted in a walking boot after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter of Friday's 123-117 loss to the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway finished scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound across eight minutes before departing midway through the quarter following a collision with Dallas' P.J. Washington. Further tests will be needed to determine the severity of the injury, but Hardaway should be considered questionable, at best, for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
