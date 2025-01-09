Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway Injury: Late scratch Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Hardaway (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 32-year-old swingman was a late scratch for Thursday's contest due to back tightness, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Raptors. Ausar Thompson will re-enter the starting five with Hardaway sidelined, though Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser are both candidates to receive a bump in minutes off the bench.

