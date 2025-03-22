Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Out vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Hardaway is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a right ankle sprain.

Hardaway exited Friday's game against the Mavericks and was spotted on a walking boot post-game, but now there's clarity on the extent of the injury. Hardaway could miss at least a few games depending on the severity of the sprain, and with him on the sidelines, expect Malik Beasley to move into a starting role as his replacement.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now