Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 3:08pm

Hardaway (back) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Hardaway could be trending toward missing a second straight game as he deals with back spasms. If Hardaway doesn't play Saturday, the Pistons may turn to Ausar Thompson again to replace him in the starting lineup. Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland could get a bump in minutes off the bench for Detroit.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
