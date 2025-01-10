Tim Hardaway Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Hardaway (back) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Hardaway could be trending toward missing a second straight game as he deals with back spasms. If Hardaway doesn't play Saturday, the Pistons may turn to Ausar Thompson again to replace him in the starting lineup. Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland could get a bump in minutes off the bench for Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now