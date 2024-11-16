Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Hardaway (head) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Hardaway has missed the last two games with a head laceration, and the Pistons are being cautious with the recovery, as evidenced by the questionable tag. If deemed healthy, Hardaway should see minutes off the bench, meaning his fantasy upside won't be very high even if he returns to the hardwood.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
