Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 4:18pm

Hardaway (ankle) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Hardaway exited Friday's 123-117 loss to the Mavericks in the second quarter due to a right ankle sprain. He was spotted in a walking boot after the contest, so Hardaway could be at risk of missing additional time beyond Sunday. Malik Beasley took his spot on the top unit to begin the second half of Friday's contest and could replace Hardaway in the starting five Sunday.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
