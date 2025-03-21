Tim Hardaway Injury: Spotted in walking boot

Hardaway (ankle) was posted in a walking boot following Friday's 123-117 loss to the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway exited Friday's loss in the first half and finished scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound across eight minutes. Further tests will be needed to determine the severity of the injury, but he should be considered questionable -- in a very best-case scenario -- for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans.