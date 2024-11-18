Tim Hardaway Injury: Upgraded to probable
Hardaway (head) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Hardaway appears set for a return after missing the past three games for Detroit. Wendell Moore has played well in limited minutes in Hardaway's absence, and Malik Beasley really stepped it up as well. This news comes from the official injury report, so there's no word of any possible restrictions.
