Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Won't play vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hardaway won't play Sunday against the Spurs due to left knee soreness.

Hardaway is one of several regular rotation members who will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Spurs. The veteran sharpshooter enjoyed a strong regular season with Denver, averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting a career-best 40.7 percent from three-point range in 80 regular-season contests (six starts).

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
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