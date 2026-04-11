Tim Hardaway Injury: Won't play vs. Spurs
Hardaway won't play Sunday against the Spurs due to left knee soreness.
Hardaway is one of several regular rotation members who will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Spurs. The veteran sharpshooter enjoyed a strong regular season with Denver, averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting a career-best 40.7 percent from three-point range in 80 regular-season contests (six starts).
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