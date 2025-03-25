Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Available against San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 3:40pm

Hardaway (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

After suffering an ankle injury in Friday's game against the Mavericks and missing the subsequent contest Sunday against the Pelicans, Hardaway is cleared to return from a one-game absence. With Cade Cunningham (calf) sidelined Tuesday, a few extra shots should fall in Hardaway's direction. The veteran swingman has averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.0 minutes across 11 games this month.

