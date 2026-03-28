Tim Hardaway News: Drains five threes

Hardaway totaled 21 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 135-129 victory over the Jazz.

Hardaway is one of the best long-range shooters in the NBA right now, and he showed that with an impressive performance in what turned out to be a tighter-than-expected win. Perhaps more importantly, Hardaway bounced back from the four-point dud he posted in the win over Dallas on Wednesday. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis limits Hardaway's potential from a fantasy perspective, but he's a player who can get hot at any moment. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last eight games, but he's also produced single-digit outputs three times over that stretch. Still, as a player who's making a career-high 40.9 percent of his threes this season, Hardaway should be a player to roster even with his ups and downs.