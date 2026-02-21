Tim Hardaway News: Drains four treys Friday
Hardaway finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
The veteran forward led the second unit in scoring and was one of seven Nuggets to score in double digits, as they set a new franchise record for points in a road game. Hardaway has drained at least three three-pointers in nine of the last 12 games, averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.2 assists in 27.5 minutes during that span while shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.
