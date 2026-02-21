Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Drains four treys Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Hardaway finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

The veteran forward led the second unit in scoring and was one of seven Nuggets to score in double digits, as they set a new franchise record for points in a road game. Hardaway has drained at least three three-pointers in nine of the last 12 games, averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.2 assists in 27.5 minutes during that span while shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
35 days ago
Week 14 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streamers for Four-Game Weeks
NBA
Week 14 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streamers for Four-Game Weeks
Author Image
Mike Barner
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
38 days ago