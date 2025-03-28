Tim Hardaway News: Drains seven threes vs. Cleveland

Hardaway finished Friday's 133-122 win over the Cavaliers with 32 points (10-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and one rebound over 33 minutes.

Hardaway entered Friday's contest having shot just 37.4 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three-point range since the beginning of March. He came out firing in the first quarter with 13 points while connecting on three triples, and his 10 points in the third quarter helped the Pistons extend their lead to 18. Hardaway's 32 points were a season high, and he'll look to carry the hot hand into Sunday's interconference clash against the Timberwolves.