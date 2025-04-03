Tim Hardaway News: Extends hot streak

Hardaway provided 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.

Hardaway had another impressive showing and extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to three straight outings. He's shooting 50 percent from the floor and 53.6 percent from three-point range over that stretch, and with both Tobias Harris (Achilles) and Cade Cunningham (calf) sidelined, Hardaway should continue to operate as one of the Pistons' go-to options on offense, especially as long as he continues to ride a hot hand.