Tim Hardaway News: Fails to fire in victory
Hardaway ended Wednesday's 142-135 victory over the Mavericks with four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 27 minutes.
Hardaway went cold from the floor, continuing a pattern of recent inconsistent performances. Although his role has remained relatively predictable, his shooting has been on and off, making him a tough player to hold in standard leagues. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has been outside the top 250, averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.
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