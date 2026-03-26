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Tim Hardaway News: Fails to fire in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hardaway ended Wednesday's 142-135 victory over the Mavericks with four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 27 minutes.

Hardaway went cold from the floor, continuing a pattern of recent inconsistent performances. Although his role has remained relatively predictable, his shooting has been on and off, making him a tough player to hold in standard leagues. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has been outside the top 250, averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
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