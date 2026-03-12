Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Lands four triples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hardaway posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.

Hardaway connected on four three-pointers, bringing his total to 12 in the past two games. As per usual, he added very little in terms of peripheral numbers, cementing his reputation as a three-point streaming option and nothing more.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
54 days ago