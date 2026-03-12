Tim Hardaway News: Lands four triples in win
Hardaway posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.
Hardaway connected on four three-pointers, bringing his total to 12 in the past two games. As per usual, he added very little in terms of peripheral numbers, cementing his reputation as a three-point streaming option and nothing more.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 210 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2249 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2249 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1754 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More