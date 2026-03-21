Tim Hardaway News: Lands seven triples in win
Hardaway finished Friday's 121-115 win over the Raptors with 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes.
Hardaway caught fire from the perimeter, connecting on seven three-pointers en route to 23 points. With many of the starters struggling, Hardaway filled the void on the offensive end, recording at least four triples for the fourth time in the past seven games. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, managers should view Hardaway as nothing more than a potential streaming option.
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