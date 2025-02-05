Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway News: Leader from deep in 20-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Hardaway contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to Cleveland.

Hardaway once again provided a boost to Detroit offensively, leading all players in threes made while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Hardaway tallied at least 20 points in five contests this season, connecting on six or more shots from three on three occasions.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons

