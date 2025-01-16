Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway News: Leads from deep as top scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Hardaway contributed 25 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and four rebounds over 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-100 loss to the Pacers.

Hardaway paced Detroit from three in Thursday's contest, leading all Pistons in scoring and threes made while also leading all players in shots made from the free-throw line in an offensive showcase. Hardaway has connected on four or more threes in eight contests this year while tallying 25 or more points on three occasions.

