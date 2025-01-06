Tim Hardaway News: Lights it up from deep in victory

Hardaway provided 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt) over 33 minutes during Monday's 118-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hardaway led Detroit from deep in Monday's contest, connecting on a team-high mark from three while ending as one of two Pistons players with 25 or more points in a winning effort. Hardaway set new season-high marks in scoring and threes made, connecting on at least five threes in three outings while surpassing the 20-point mark on two occasions.