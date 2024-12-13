Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway News: Limited run in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:31am

Hardaway amassed six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 19 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 loss to the Celtics.

Hardaway saw limited run while struggling from beyond the arc in the blowout loss. The veteran swingman has struggled with efficiency as of late. In his last five outings, he has averaged 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from downtown across 25.0 minutes per contest.

