Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: logs 21 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Hardaway posted 21 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Hardway is in the midst of a solid string of performances heading into the All-Star break. Over the past four games, he's averaged 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists. His scoring and rebounding averages during the stint are well above his seasonal averages in those categories. Absences from Aaron Gordeon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) are probable reasons for the boost.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
