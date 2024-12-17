Tim Hardaway News: Nails five triples in overtime win

Hardaway chipped in 16 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime win over Miami.

Hardaway's five three-pointers made during Monday's victory tied his season high. Hardaway continues to score most of his points from behind the arc, as 5.3 of his 7.9 field-goal attempts per contest come from three.