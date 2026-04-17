Tim Hardaway News: Not listed on report for Saturday

Hardaway (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Hardaway missed Denver's regular-season finale due to left knee soreness but will return to action Saturday. The veteran swingman averaged 10.7 points, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest over his final 10 regular-season appearances (one start).